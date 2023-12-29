Short Interest in Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Increases By 1,090.0%

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 1,090.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Singapore Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Singapore Telecommunications
Singapore Telecommunications Trading Up 1.8 %
Singapore Telecommunications Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.3629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.
About Singapore Telecommunications
Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Singapore Telecommunications
- Stock Average Calculator
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.