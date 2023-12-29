Short Interest in Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Increases By 1,090.0%

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 1,090.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Singapore Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGAPY opened at $18.63 on Friday. Singapore Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.3629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

