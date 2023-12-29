Short Interest in Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Increases By 245.4%

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 245.4% from the November 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Spear Alpha ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SPRX remained flat at $22.68 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,865. Spear Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46.
Spear Alpha ETF Company Profile
