Short Interest in Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Increases By 245.4%

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 245.4% from the November 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Spear Alpha ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPRX remained flat at $22.68 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,865. Spear Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46.

Spear Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global thematic companies it believes will benefit from breakthrough innovations in the industrial and technology space. SPRX was launched on Aug 2, 2021 and is managed by Spear.

