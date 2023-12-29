Short Interest in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Increases By 139.5%

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 139.5% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steel Connect from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Steel Connect Stock Down 3.1 %

Steel Connect stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,277. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. Steel Connect has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $59.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.30.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 8.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Steel Connect news, Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 7,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $71,618.31. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,718 shares in the company, valued at $565,454.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Connect

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Steel Connect during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Steel Connect during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Steel Connect during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Connect during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 45,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

Further Reading

