Short Interest in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Decreases By 54.2%

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the November 30th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 181.7% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in S&W Seed by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on S&W Seed in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of S&W Seed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

S&W Seed Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SANW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. S&W Seed has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.14.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

