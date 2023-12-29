Short Interest in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Expands By 69.3%

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the November 30th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

TBNK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.14. 406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.63. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 19,466.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

