Short Interest in THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Drops By 40.3%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

THK Stock Performance

OTCMKTS THKLY opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. THK has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $571.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.31 million. THK had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 3.11%. Equities analysts predict that THK will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

