Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Decreases By 80.0%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock opened at C$24.40 on Friday. Tingyi has a 1 year low of C$21.87 and a 1 year high of C$36.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.61.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
