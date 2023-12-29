Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Decreases By 80.0%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance

Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock opened at C$24.40 on Friday. Tingyi has a 1 year low of C$21.87 and a 1 year high of C$36.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.61.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

