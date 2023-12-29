Short Interest in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Drops By 41.8%

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,800 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the November 30th total of 493,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 334,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Trevena Price Performance

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Sunday, December 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trevena by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 166.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,303 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

