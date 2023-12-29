Short Interest in U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Increases By 179.1%

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 999,000 shares, a growth of 179.1% from the November 30th total of 358,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,396,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U Power

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in U Power in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in U Power during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in U Power in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in U Power in the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

U Power Trading Down 8.8 %

UCAR stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. U Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

U Power Company Profile

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

