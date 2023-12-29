Short Interest in V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Decreases By 46.2%

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the November 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

V Technology Stock Performance

Shares of VCHYF opened at $21.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. V Technology has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.84.

V Technology Company Profile

V Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and service of equipment for flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductors in Japan. It offers manufacturing and inspection equipment for the inspection, repair, and measurement of FPDs. The company also provides photomask equipment; parts and materials for manufacturing FPDs; maintenance services; salvage services; and staffing services.

