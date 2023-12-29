Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 0.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in International Business Machines by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,655,000 after purchasing an additional 159,853 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.83. 147,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,446,021. The firm has a market cap of $149.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.06 and its 200 day moving average is $145.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

