Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $280,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 19.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after buying an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.77. 148,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,996. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.34. The stock has a market cap of $138.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

