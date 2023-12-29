Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the November 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Sidus Space Stock Performance

Shares of SIDU traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 982,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,531. Sidus Space has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $148.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sidus Space had a negative net margin of 218.02% and a negative return on equity of 198.68%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sidus Space

About Sidus Space

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIDU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sidus Space by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sidus Space during the third quarter worth about $203,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sidus Space in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sidus Space by 113.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sidus Space by 168.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares during the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

