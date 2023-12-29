Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the November 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of SIDU traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 982,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,531. Sidus Space has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $148.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02.
Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sidus Space had a negative net margin of 218.02% and a negative return on equity of 198.68%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter.
Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.
