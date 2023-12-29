Siebert Williams Shank Boosts Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Price Target to $76.00

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Siebert Williams Shank from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Siebert Williams Shank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Knife River Trading Down 0.3 %
Knife River stock opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Knife River has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $67.43.
Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. Knife River had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knife River will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.
Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.
