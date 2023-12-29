Siebert Williams Shank Boosts Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Price Target to $76.00

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Siebert Williams Shank from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Siebert Williams Shank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Knife River Trading Down 0.3 %

Knife River stock opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Knife River has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $67.43.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. Knife River had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knife River will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Knife River by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,540,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,532,000 after purchasing an additional 46,737 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Knife River by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Knife River by 29.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Knife River by 39.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Knife River in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

