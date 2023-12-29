Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Down 3.7%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.83 and last traded at $31.88. Approximately 370,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 887,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Sigma Lithium Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 25,108.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,933 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth approximately $812,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

