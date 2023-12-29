Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Short Interest Update

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 857.1% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Silex Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SILXY remained flat at C$14.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563. Silex Systems has a 12-month low of C$9.55 and a 12-month high of C$17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.55.

Silex Systems Company Profile

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

