Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Trading Up 25%

Shares of Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Free Report) were up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 11,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 14,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

About Silver Elephant Mining

Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project covering an area of 3,560 hectares located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.

