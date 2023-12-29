Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Trading Up 25%

Shares of Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Free Report) were up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 11,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 14,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Silver Elephant Mining Stock Down 4.0 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.
About Silver Elephant Mining
Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project covering an area of 3,560 hectares located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Silver Elephant Mining
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Celsius stock in actionable zone as big investors ramp up buying
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Elephant Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Elephant Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.