Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) vs. Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Financial Survey

Silvercrest Asset Management Group and Patria Investments are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Patria Investments pays out 98.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patria Investments has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group 9.85% 13.91% 9.02% Patria Investments 39.10% 34.32% 17.70%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group $123.22 million 1.93 $18.83 million $1.22 14.02 Patria Investments $258.90 million 3.33 $92.96 million $0.81 19.62

Patria Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Silvercrest Asset Management Group. Silvercrest Asset Management Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Patria Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.1% of Patria Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and Patria Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Patria Investments 0 1 2 0 2.67

Silvercrest Asset Management Group currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.42%. Patria Investments has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.43%. Given Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Silvercrest Asset Management Group is more favorable than Patria Investments.

Summary

Patria Investments beats Silvercrest Asset Management Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

