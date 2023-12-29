SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Trading Up 1%

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.10 and last traded at C$9.08. Approximately 84,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 334,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.99.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 9.14.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.03. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of C$85.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.6878347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

