SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Up 534.1% in December

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,000 shares, a growth of 534.1% from the November 30th total of 53,300 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 847,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SilverSun Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SSNT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 66,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. SilverSun Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $17.89.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SSNT

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John D. Schachtel sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $72,148.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $1,301.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John D. Schachtel sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $72,148.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Macaluso sold 7,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $73,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,188 shares of company stock worth $190,521 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverSun Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

About SilverSun Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.