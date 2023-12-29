Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $146.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.20.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

