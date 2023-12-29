SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Fariborz Assaderaghi Sells 1,026 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $130,127.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,059,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $113,424.30.

On Friday, October 27th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $103,831.20.

SiTime Trading Down 1.4 %

SiTime stock opened at $126.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.32. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $81.09 and a 52-week high of $142.88.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the second quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at $460,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 151.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SiTime by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

