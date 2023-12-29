Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 84,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $113.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,095.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.