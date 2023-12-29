Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 208 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.12.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $881.36. The stock had a trading volume of 67,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,213. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $899.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $819.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $798.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,918 shares of company stock worth $4,074,793 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

