Slow Capital Inc. Buys 510 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 2.1% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.1 %

ISRG stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.56. The company had a trading volume of 121,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,240. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.47 and a 200-day moving average of $307.85. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of 79.62, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.85.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

