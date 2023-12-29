Slow Capital Inc. Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 10.9% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.9% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.40. 436,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.76. The firm has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $299.20.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

