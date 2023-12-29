Slow Capital Inc. Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 2.1% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.56. 121,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,240. The company has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.85.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.85.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

