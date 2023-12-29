Slow Capital Inc. Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 32.1% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 52,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management raised its position in TJX Companies by 11.7% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 74,872 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.29. The company had a trading volume of 775,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.12. The company has a market capitalization of $107.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $94.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

