Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of STAAR Surgical worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 75,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,832,748.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,469,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,250,979.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 865,383 shares of company stock worth $29,356,064 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.62. The stock had a trading volume of 62,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 82.31 and a beta of 0.90. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.78.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

