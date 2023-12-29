Slow Capital Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,679,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 280.4% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 112,291 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after buying an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $866,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 138,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

MTD traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,222.85. 5,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,085.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,169.97. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

