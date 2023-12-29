Slow Capital Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.19. The stock had a trading volume of 149,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.74 and its 200-day moving average is $242.32. The company has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

