Slow Capital Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,973 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $598.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,314. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

