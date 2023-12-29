Slow Capital Inc. Has $4.83 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,155 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for about 0.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,525,000 after buying an additional 544,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Illumina by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after acquiring an additional 351,701 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in Illumina by 4.5% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,415,293 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $265,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,269,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $2.83 on Friday, reaching $139.30. 247,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,131. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $238.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.00 and a 200-day moving average of $149.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

