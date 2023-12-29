Slow Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.71. The company had a trading volume of 158,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,146. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile



Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

