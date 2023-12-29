Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 142 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,079 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.90. The company had a trading volume of 257,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,145. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $139.22.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

