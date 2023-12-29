Slow Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of ASML by 552.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ASML by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,370,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $756.43. 111,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,410. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $679.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $669.09. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $536.77 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

