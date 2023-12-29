Slow Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $881.36. The stock had a trading volume of 67,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,213. The stock has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $819.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $798.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $899.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,918 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,793. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on REGN shares. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

