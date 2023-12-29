Slow Capital Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,596 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,944,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,138,000 after buying an additional 2,941,815 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after buying an additional 1,067,763 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,567,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,440,000 after buying an additional 405,157 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after buying an additional 194,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 40.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after buying an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IXN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.94 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.