Slow Capital Inc. Sells 191,243 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,243 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up 4.5% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Slow Capital Inc. owned 1.14% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $24,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMF remained flat at $57.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,650. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.13.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

