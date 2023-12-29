Slow Capital Inc. Sells 3,290 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,336,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,427,000 after buying an additional 135,152 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 757.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 99,295 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,651,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,119,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,064,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,411,000 after purchasing an additional 68,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $86.69. The company had a trading volume of 25,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,832. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.92. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $87.78.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

