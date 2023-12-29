SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the November 30th total of 292,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,269,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Performance

SMX traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 137,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,830. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. SMX has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $104.72.

Get SMX (Security Matters) Public alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SMX (Security Matters) Public by 463.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227,861 shares in the last quarter.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries in Australia. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.