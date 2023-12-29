Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) Short Interest Update

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the November 30th total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Snail Trading Down 3.9 %

SNAL traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,224. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. Snail has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.32.

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Snail had a negative return on equity of 163.52% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snail will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Snail

About Snail

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Snail stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Snail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNAL Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 0.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

