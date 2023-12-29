Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 546,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 1,629,806 shares.The stock last traded at $60.94 and had previously closed at $61.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6094 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

