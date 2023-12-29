Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Update

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the November 30th total of 68,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Down 11.6 %
SLGL traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $1.11. 17,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,731. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $5.71.
Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,665.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Research analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; SGT-610, a rare disease for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome which has completed Phase II clinical trials; and Erlotinib and Tapinarof to treat other rare skin indications.
