SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Trading Up 51.1%

Shares of SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) were up 51.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 164,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 290% from the average daily volume of 42,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

SolGold Trading Down 8.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

About SolGold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

