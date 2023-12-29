Solidarity Wealth LLC Acquires 7,754 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 379.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after acquiring an additional 531,666,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,942,614,000 after acquiring an additional 266,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,037,310,000 after acquiring an additional 320,338 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after acquiring an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,032,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,552,000 after acquiring an additional 359,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $199.49. The stock had a trading volume of 141,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,020. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

