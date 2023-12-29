Solidarity Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $598.65. The stock had a trading volume of 300,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $272.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $588.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.90. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.25.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

