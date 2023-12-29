Solidarity Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,026 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in S&P Global by 9.8% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 17,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $4,844,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4.4% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $442.14. The company had a trading volume of 79,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,156. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $443.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $140.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $403.45 and its 200 day moving average is $393.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

