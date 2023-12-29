Solidarity Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,026 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in S&P Global by 9.8% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 17,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $4,844,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4.4% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $442.14. The company had a trading volume of 79,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,156. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $443.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $140.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $403.45 and its 200 day moving average is $393.90.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.