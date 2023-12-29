Solidarity Wealth LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,869 shares of company stock valued at $21,076,961 in the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $985.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FICO traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,165.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,725. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $575.39 and a one year high of $1,185.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,041.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $917.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.