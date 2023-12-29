Solidarity Wealth LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Solidarity Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. VanEck Oil Services ETF comprises 1.2% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,177,000 after acquiring an additional 476,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2,392.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 231,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:OIH traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $311.00. The company had a trading volume of 58,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.71. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $246.04 and a 52 week high of $364.08.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

